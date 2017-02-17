Senior exemption legislation on fast track
A bill to provide senior citizens a tax break is moving rapidly through the Georgia Legislature, but the same cannot be said for a move to increase revenues to the city by raising the hotel-motel tax. On Tuesday, the state Senate read and referred HB 272, which would provide an $8,000 homestead exemption to all city taxpayers if they are age 65 or over.
