Senior exemption legislation on fast track

21 hrs ago

A bill to provide senior citizens a tax break is moving rapidly through the Georgia Legislature, but the same cannot be said for a move to increase revenues to the city by raising the hotel-motel tax. On Tuesday, the state Senate read and referred HB 272, which would provide an $8,000 homestead exemption to all city taxpayers if they are age 65 or over.

