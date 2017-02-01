School staffer's sexual assault case dismissed
A case against a former in-school suspension clerk at Bowdon High School, who was accused of sexual misconduct with a student, has been dismissed. Joseph Amos Young was indicted in February 2016 on two counts of sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|92,577
|bruce thomas (May '06)
|11 hr
|Walzak
|3
|That boy from walmart....
|11 hr
|Walzak
|1
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|Wed
|Right to lie
|7
|Chris Couey
|Jan 25
|yes
|2
|where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10)
|Jan 24
|Really
|31
|Hardware Store (May '13)
|Jan 21
|nlm11251
|22
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC