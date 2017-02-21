Report: Carroll positioned for business growth

The Department of Labor recently reported that 40 percent of the economic activity for the Southeast is happening in west Georgia, putting the 10 county-region that includes Carroll County in a key position for growth. Daniel Jackson, president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, said that since the new year began, he has personally given tours to at least 30 individuals who represent companies, elected officials and others who have an interest in the community.

