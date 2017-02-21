Report: Carroll positioned for busine...

Report: Carroll positioned for business growth

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

The Department of Labor recently reported that 40 percent of the economic activity for the Southeast is happening in west Georgia, putting the 10 county-region that includes Carroll County in a key position for growth. Daniel Jackson, president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, said that since the new year began, he has personally given tours to at least 30 individuals who represent companies, elected officials and others who have an interest in the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 5 min General Robert E Lee 94,371
swingers (Apr '10) 1 hr Jericho Ed 333
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move 2 hr SeaDaddy1 21
apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10) 20 hr Detective 8
Reading your child's text messages, emails, fac... (Feb '11) Sat john 154
Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15) Thu Ranger Tom 22
Swingers Feb 23 RPT 3
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC