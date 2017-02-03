Locals differ on - Mimosa Mandate'

Locals differ on - Mimosa Mandate'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Just a few years after the state of Georgia opened the door to Sunday alcohol sales, a proposed new law could allow restaurants to begin selling booze before noon. Senate Bill 17, nicknamed the brunch bill or "Mimosa Mandate," would allow Sunday alcohol sales in restaurants as early as 10:30 a.m., up from the current 12:30 p.m. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, is the bill's primary sponsor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 6 min The WB 92,800
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus 20 hr Too bad 6
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move Fri Bill70 8
Bremen Rec Dept. Sucks!! (Nov '09) Fri John Doe 94
bruce thomas (May '06) Thu Walzak 3
That boy from walmart.... Thu Walzak 1
Chris Couey Jan 25 yes 2
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC