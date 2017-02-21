Little Vine adds two more wines to product line
A Villa Rica vineyard last week treated 150 tourism industry professionals at the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau with samples of their award-winning wines. Owners Jerry Culver and his wife Sherrie have added two new wines to their inventory, Maddie's Rose and Sophia's Sweet LeNoir.
