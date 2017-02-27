Larry Merlin Treadaway
Mr. Larry Merlin Treadaway, age 73, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday morning, February 26, 2017, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica. He was born May 19, 1943, in Temple, Georgia, son of the late Hugh Merlin Treadaway and the late Hazel Hudgins Treadaway.
