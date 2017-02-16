June Ilene Smith
Mrs. June Ilene Smith, age 77, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday morning, February 12, 2017 at her daughter's home in Sharpsburg. She was born July 19, 1939, in Easthampton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Roger Agin and the late Mary Irene Craig Agin.
