Jimmy Stephen Foster

Jimmy Stephen Foster

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mr. Jimmy Stephen Foster, 74, of Kennesaw, Georgia, passed away February 2, 2017. He was born April 25, 1942, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Levi Alton and Georgia Shadinger Foster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 45 min jeb stuart 93,133
Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!! 1 hr Grover Cleveland 6
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus Tue Too bad 7
Chris Couey Tue BremenGirl 3
Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10) Tue Disheveled Mind 22
Bremen Rec Dept. Sucks!! (Nov '09) Feb 6 Anonymous 95
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move Feb 3 Bill70 8
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC