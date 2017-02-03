Jerry Strickland
Jerry Strickland, age 70, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017. He was born on August 4, 1946, in Buchanan, Georgia, to the late Arlin and Eloise Strickland, and was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Earl and Melia Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Sick Man Freud
|92,799
|TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus
|17 hr
|Too bad
|6
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|Fri
|Bill70
|8
|Bremen Rec Dept. Sucks!! (Nov '09)
|Fri
|John Doe
|94
|bruce thomas (May '06)
|Thu
|Walzak
|3
|That boy from walmart....
|Thu
|Walzak
|1
|Chris Couey
|Jan 25
|yes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC