Jerry Strickland, age 70, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017. He was born on August 4, 1946, in Buchanan, Georgia, to the late Arlin and Eloise Strickland, and was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Earl and Melia Walker.

