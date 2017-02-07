Janice Elizabeth Stephens White
Janice Elizabeth Stephens White, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away February 4, 2017, at Tanner Medical Center. She was born September 5, 1950, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Roy H. Stephens and Florence Bates Stephens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|jeb stuart
|93,049
|TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus
|7 hr
|Too bad
|7
|Chris Couey
|12 hr
|BremenGirl
|3
|Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Disheveled Mind
|22
|Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!!
|23 hr
|Make America GREA...
|4
|Bremen Rec Dept. Sucks!! (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|95
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|Feb 3
|Bill70
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC