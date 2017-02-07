Janice Elizabeth Stephens White

Janice Elizabeth Stephens White

Janice Elizabeth Stephens White, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away February 4, 2017, at Tanner Medical Center. She was born September 5, 1950, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Roy H. Stephens and Florence Bates Stephens.

