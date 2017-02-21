Hosea Burch Jr.

Hosea Burch Jr.

Tuesday

Celebration of life services will be Wednesday February 22, at 1 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Carrollton. Burial will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery.

Carrollton, GA

