GreenBelt helps spur ecotourism movement
Whether one chooses to hike or bike, the city of Carrollton is offering help to ecotourists who want to get outdoors but still have the amenities of a small city. "If January is any indication, this is going to be an awesome year and you know with the #ThinkCarrollFirst campaign, we talk about all these assets we have as a community," said Daniel Jackson, president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|oh my
|93,265
|Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!!
|9 hr
|mule
|7
|TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus
|Tue
|Too bad
|7
|Chris Couey
|Feb 7
|BremenGirl
|3
|Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Disheveled Mind
|22
|Bremen Rec Dept. Sucks!! (Nov '09)
|Feb 6
|Anonymous
|95
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|Feb 3
|Bill70
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC