George Hester

23 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

George Carey Hester, age 88, of Carrollton passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017. He was born November 29, 1928, in Heard County to the late Robert Pierce Hester and Ruth Estelle Crews Hester.

