Empty Bowls

A table holds ceramic bowls for purchase Sunday at the annual Empty Bowls event that raised money for the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. Those attending at the Ag-Ed Center in Carrollton were able to buy from local artists, purchase bowls and have lunch.

