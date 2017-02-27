Empty Bowls
A table holds ceramic bowls for purchase Sunday at the annual Empty Bowls event that raised money for the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. Those attending at the Ag-Ed Center in Carrollton were able to buy from local artists, purchase bowls and have lunch.
