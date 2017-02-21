Edward Carlyle Ragans

Edward Carlyle Ragans, 71, passed away on February 21, 2017, at his residence in Valdosta, Georgia. Carlyle was born October 11, 1945, in Valdosta, Georgia, to Waldron Carlyle Ragans and Elizabeth Black Ragans.

