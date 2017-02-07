Contractor: Bridge repair delay not c...

Contractor: Bridge repair delay not city's fault

Supplies and timber to repair the historic Croft Street Bridge have been in Carrollton since November. But local contractor John Denney said it's unfair that city officials and administrators are taking the heat when the delay in getting the wooden bridge fixed and reopened is not their fault.

