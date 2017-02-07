Contractor: Bridge repair delay not city's fault
Supplies and timber to repair the historic Croft Street Bridge have been in Carrollton since November. But local contractor John Denney said it's unfair that city officials and administrators are taking the heat when the delay in getting the wooden bridge fixed and reopened is not their fault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|jeb stuart
|93,049
|TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus
|4 hr
|Too bad
|7
|Chris Couey
|9 hr
|BremenGirl
|3
|Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10)
|19 hr
|Disheveled Mind
|22
|Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!!
|20 hr
|Make America GREA...
|4
|Bremen Rec Dept. Sucks!! (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|95
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|Feb 3
|Bill70
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC