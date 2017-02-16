City's little free food pantries doin...

City's little free food pantries doing 'very well'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Times Georgian

After feeding a flock of birds at Lake Carroll Tuesday, Ashleigh Bridges of Temple showed the Shippey siblings, Madison, 8, Savannah, 6, and Xander, 4, one of the city's "little free food pantries." "There are some people who don't have a whole to eat so we can come and put things in here for them and they can come back and take what they need," she explained to the kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 1 hr edgar 93,778
bruce thomas (May '06) Wed Rebel 99er 4
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move Feb 11 pearl 13
Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!! Feb 11 abc 9
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus (Aug '16) Feb 7 Too bad 7
Chris Couey Feb 7 BremenGirl 3
Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10) Feb 7 Disheveled Mind 22
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,974 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC