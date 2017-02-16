City's little free food pantries doing 'very well'

After feeding a flock of birds at Lake Carroll Tuesday, Ashleigh Bridges of Temple showed the Shippey siblings, Madison, 8, Savannah, 6, and Xander, 4, one of the city's "little free food pantries." "There are some people who don't have a whole to eat so we can come and put things in here for them and they can come back and take what they need," she explained to the kids.

