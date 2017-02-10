City officials meet with branding consultants
The consultants hired to help with the branding of Carrollton met with city officials Thursday to see where they want to take the project. Maggie Worth of Wheat Germ, LLC and April Saunders of cre8minds led the brainstorming session, asking officials to share what makes Carrollton stand out in their minds.
