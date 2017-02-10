City officials meet with branding con...

City officials meet with branding consultants

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times Georgian

The consultants hired to help with the branding of Carrollton met with city officials Thursday to see where they want to take the project. Maggie Worth of Wheat Germ, LLC and April Saunders of cre8minds led the brainstorming session, asking officials to share what makes Carrollton stand out in their minds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 50 min The WB 93,485
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move 6 hr pearl 13
Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!! 7 hr abc 9
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus Feb 7 Too bad 7
Chris Couey Feb 7 BremenGirl 3
Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10) Feb 7 Disheveled Mind 22
Bremen Rec Dept. Sucks!! (Nov '09) Feb 6 Anonymous 95
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,354 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC