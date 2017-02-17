Chad Roy-Lee Wallace

Chad Roy-Lee Wallace

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Times Georgian

Mr. Chad Roy-Lee Wallace, age 28, of Carrollton, passed away, Wednesday, February 15, 2017. He was born October 2, 1988 in Lithia Springs the son of Mr. Jerry Lee Wallace and Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 6 min The WB 93,963
blake caldwel 13 hr coletrainluke 1
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move Sun I wobble sometimes 17
Easter Egg hunt @ Carrollton Parks $ Recreation (Apr '11) Sat Nikkip 6
apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10) Feb 18 Detective 6
bruce thomas (May '06) Feb 15 Rebel 99er 4
Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!! Feb 11 abc 9
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,032,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC