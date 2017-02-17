Chad Roy-Lee Wallace
Mr. Chad Roy-Lee Wallace, age 28, of Carrollton, passed away, Wednesday, February 15, 2017. He was born October 2, 1988 in Lithia Springs the son of Mr. Jerry Lee Wallace and Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|6 min
|The WB
|93,963
|blake caldwel
|13 hr
|coletrainluke
|1
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|Sun
|I wobble sometimes
|17
|Easter Egg hunt @ Carrollton Parks $ Recreation (Apr '11)
|Sat
|Nikkip
|6
|apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10)
|Feb 18
|Detective
|6
|bruce thomas (May '06)
|Feb 15
|Rebel 99er
|4
|Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!!
|Feb 11
|abc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC