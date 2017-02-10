Carrollton receives healthy report card on finances
The company auditing the city of Carrollton is reporting that it is in "great financial shape," exceeding many other counties and cities by nine times when it comes to having a healthy debt service coverage ratio. J. Chris Hollifield of Rushton and Co.
