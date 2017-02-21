Boil water advisory for Carrollton
A water main break is causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to dangerously low levels. When this occurs a potential health hazard may exist in these areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back-siphonage of water into the water distribution system.
