Bobby Joe West
Mr. Bobby Joe West, age 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away at his residence on Friday morning, February 24, 2017. He was born January 9, 1933, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late William McCurdy West and the late Parrie Holmes West.
