Bicyles on demand: City opens new bikeshare program

The city of Carrollton, Tanner Health System, Southwire and the University of West Georgia on Friday launched Zagster's bike rideshare program. At a ceremony Friday at Laura Park at the Carrollton GreenBelt's Hay 's Mill Trailhead, the first of the 50 bikes were christened by UWG President Dr. Kyle Marrero, Tanner Health System CEO Loy Howard and Jeff Herrin, Southwire's senior vice president of Sustainability Environmental Health, Safety and Quality.

