Beverly Dean Kruse

Sunday

Mrs. Beverly Dean Kruse, age 65, of Cleveland, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, February 3, 2017. She was born June 1, 1951, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Hubert A. "Bud" Dean and the late Dora Towns Dean.

