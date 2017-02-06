Beverly Dean Kruse
Mrs. Beverly Dean Kruse, age 65, of Cleveland, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, February 3, 2017. She was born June 1, 1951, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Hubert A. "Bud" Dean and the late Dora Towns Dean.
