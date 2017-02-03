Betty Ann Lee Burnett
Mrs. Burnett was born in Fulton County, Georgia on February 4, 1932, the daughter of the late Harry David Lee and Lillian Hammond Lee. She was a retired secretary and funeral assistant having worked for Almon Funeral Home and member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
