All-clear given following water main breaks
After "quickly and professionally" tackling two major water main breaks in the same week, City Manager Tim Grizzard praised the Carrollton Public Works team for their efforts in resolving the issues. The two breaks caused a boil-water advisory and loss of water pressure.
