Young lawyers group forms in West Georgia counties
In its General Session on Friday, Jan. 20, the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division approved the petition of the West Georgia Young Lawyers' Association to become affiliated with the Georgia YLD by unanimous voice vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|49 min
|The WB
|92,347
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|11 hr
|Ur no chemist
|5
|Chris Couey
|Jan 25
|yes
|2
|where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10)
|Jan 24
|Really
|31
|Hardware Store (May '13)
|Jan 21
|nlm11251
|22
|Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09)
|Jan 16
|Prison Ball
|69
|temple police (May '15)
|Jan 15
|mule
|24
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC