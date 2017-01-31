Young lawyers group forms in West Geo...

Young lawyers group forms in West Georgia counties

In its General Session on Friday, Jan. 20, the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division approved the petition of the West Georgia Young Lawyers' Association to become affiliated with the Georgia YLD by unanimous voice vote.

