Winnie-the-Pooh Day
A handmade Winnie the Pooh and homemade honey cookies are displayed Wednesday at Horton's Books & Gifts on Adamson Square in Carrollton. Owner Dorothy Pittman said the local bookstore is celebrating A.A. Milne's birthday, which is internationally called "Winnie-the-Pooh Day."
