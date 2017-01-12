Whitesburg approves its first liquor ...

Whitesburg approves its first liquor store

The 561 Main St. location in Whitesburg will become Bank Beverage, the first liquor store in the city, pending some remaining procedures. The 561 Main St. location in Whitesburg will become Bank Beverage, the first liquor store in the city, pending some remaining procedures.

