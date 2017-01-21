Weekly Arrest Reports
Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: David Evan Smallwood, 30, Hoot Owl Hollow, Newnan, GA 30263, arrested on 01/21/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License. Kellee Virginia Arrington, 33, County Road 39, Woodland, AL 36280, arrested on 01/25/2017, charged with Failure to Appear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Aggie23
|91,928
|Chris Couey
|Wed
|yes
|2
|where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10)
|Jan 24
|Really
|31
|Hardware Store (May '13)
|Jan 21
|nlm11251
|22
|Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09)
|Jan 16
|Prison Ball
|69
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Jan 16
|Artist For Hire
|65
|temple police (May '15)
|Jan 15
|mule
|24
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC