Villa Rica proceeds with hotel-motel tax
The city of Villa Rica is moving forward with increasing the city's hotel-motel tax to 8 percent by officially asking the city's legislative delegation to introduce the matter to this year's General Assembly. If the local legislation is approved and signed by the governor, the city will be on par with what nearby cities charge hotel and motel guests, and on track to boost revenues for tourism and related projects, while relieving the tax burden on property owners.
