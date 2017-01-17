Temple named 40th safest city in state

Temple named 40th safest city in state

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times Georgian

A local official said the combination of a police department that engages with the community and good citizenship from residents is a part of the reason why Temple earned a SafeWise Safest Cities badge and a place on the list of 50 safest cities in Georgia for 2016. Named the 40th safest city in the state with a population of more than 4,000, Temple scored higher than Carrollton which ranked number 69, Bremen which ranked 53rd and Villa Rica which ranked 65th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 5 min jeb stuart 91,011
where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10) 10 hr Statistics 30
Hardware Store (May '13) 21 hr nlm11251 22
Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09) Jan 16 Prison Ball 69
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Jan 16 Artist For Hire 65
temple police (May '15) Jan 15 mule 24
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) Jan 13 Str8nNro 6
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Carroll County was issued at January 21 at 10:47PM EST

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC