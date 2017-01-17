Temple named 40th safest city in state
A local official said the combination of a police department that engages with the community and good citizenship from residents is a part of the reason why Temple earned a SafeWise Safest Cities badge and a place on the list of 50 safest cities in Georgia for 2016. Named the 40th safest city in the state with a population of more than 4,000, Temple scored higher than Carrollton which ranked number 69, Bremen which ranked 53rd and Villa Rica which ranked 65th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
