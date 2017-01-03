Snow, freezing rain expected Friday
Freezing rain, light snow, and black ice is expected this weekend, and the National Weather Service and Carroll County Emergency Management Agency are advising residents to take precautions and pay close attention to warnings. Tim Padgett, Carroll County's EMA director, said the agency is preparing by having its emergency vehicles and gear in place ahead of the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|20 min
|jeb stuart
|89,277
|Electric assistance??? (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Fact not fiction
|64
|old Hubbard's building
|Tue
|Ranger1
|6
|Sheriff: Crime spree ends in Haralson
|Dec 28
|Double Tap
|3
|Boys Basketball
|Dec 26
|Dang
|14
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|Dec 26
|yep
|10
|Bremen Football (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|AshamedOfBremen
|202
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC