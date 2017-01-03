Snow, freezing rain expected Friday

Snow, freezing rain expected Friday

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Freezing rain, light snow, and black ice is expected this weekend, and the National Weather Service and Carroll County Emergency Management Agency are advising residents to take precautions and pay close attention to warnings. Tim Padgett, Carroll County's EMA director, said the agency is preparing by having its emergency vehicles and gear in place ahead of the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 20 min jeb stuart 89,277
Electric assistance??? (Nov '13) Wed Fact not fiction 64
old Hubbard's building Tue Ranger1 6
News Sheriff: Crime spree ends in Haralson Dec 28 Double Tap 3
Boys Basketball Dec 26 Dang 14
Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F... Dec 26 yep 10
Bremen Football (Sep '13) Dec 26 AshamedOfBremen 202
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Carroll County was issued at January 05 at 2:36PM EST

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC