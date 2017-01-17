Sherman Lee Hendrix
Mr. Hendrix was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on February 12, 1951, the son of the late James Elmer Hendrix Sr. and Ruth Weldon Hendrix. During his working career he worked at D&L and was a member of Eureka Baptist Church community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|4 min
|dixie
|91,028
|where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Statistics
|30
|Hardware Store (May '13)
|Sat
|nlm11251
|22
|Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09)
|Jan 16
|Prison Ball
|69
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Jan 16
|Artist For Hire
|65
|temple police (May '15)
|Jan 15
|mule
|24
|Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13)
|Jan 13
|Str8nNro
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC