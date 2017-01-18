Ruth A. Holcomb
Ruth A. Holcomb, 92, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017. She was born December 27, 1924, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late William Grady Turner and Beulah Mae Morris Turner.
