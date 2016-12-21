Robin Cheryl Woodall Ray
Ms. Robin Cheryl Woodall Ray, age 56, of Waco passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Ms. Ray was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 26, 1960.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|8 min
|jeb stuart
|89,102
|old Hubbard's building
|56 min
|Howie
|5
|Sheriff: Crime spree ends in Haralson
|Dec 28
|Double Tap
|3
|Boys Basketball
|Dec 26
|Dang
|14
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|Dec 26
|yep
|10
|Bremen Football (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|AshamedOfBremen
|202
|temple police (May '15)
|Dec 22
|Concerned
|22
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC