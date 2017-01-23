Petrey graduates from the University of Georgia
Austin Petrey graduated Dec. 10, 2016, from the University of Georgia in Carrollton, Ga. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Pre Law and a minor in Business Administration.
