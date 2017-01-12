Paul Bailey
Paul Bailey passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 in Marietta. He was born in Randolph County, Alabama, March 27, 1931, one of seven sons and four daughters of William H. and Theresa Richardson Bailey.
