Mrs. Mildred Brookshire, 97, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Sunday, January 29, 2017. She was born January 23, 1920, in Bowdon, Georgia, the daughter of the late Charles M. Boynton and the late Ada Mae Terrell Boynton.

