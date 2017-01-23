Michael Byrd
Michael S. Byrd, age 77, of College Park, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at his residence. He was born Aug. 3, 1939, in Waynesville, North Carolina, to the late Louie Byrd and Edna Mae Kyrkendall Pitts.
