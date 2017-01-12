Main Street programs collaborate on discount cards
Main Street programs have started a discount card and membership program to encourage local shopping, starting a website where customers can view all of the participating merchants and discounts in one place. The plan includes Douglasville, Villa Rica, Carrollton and Bowdon Main Streets.
