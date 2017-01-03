Local legislators ready 2017 session

Local legislators ready 2017 session

State Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, said she will support expanding Medicaid, mental health legislation and a casino bill that would benefit the Hope Scholarshp in the 2017 legislative session that begins Monday. The Georgia General Assembly, which convenes on Monday, is expected to have its fair share of debates and discussions this session on issues including casino gaming, upskirting, campus carry, medical marijuana, state immigration policies, behavioral health and the HOPE scholarship.

