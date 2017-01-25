KCB adds litter law workshop to its s...

KCB adds litter law workshop to its schedule

Keep Carroll Beautiful is preparing to measure the county's litter index and will host a regional Litter Law Enforcement Workshop. New KCB Executive Director Lindsay Pfau, who succeeded founder and longtime director Jacqueline Dost when she retired last year, is planning more events in 2017.

