Hazel Anne Walker

Hazel Anne Walker

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mrs. Hazel Anne Walker, age 82, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Carrollton Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 23, 1934 in Luthersville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Luther Reeves and the late Olene Presnell Reeves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 26 min ChicknButt 91,069
where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10) 22 hr Statistics 30
Hardware Store (May '13) Sat nlm11251 22
Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09) Jan 16 Prison Ball 69
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Jan 16 Artist For Hire 65
temple police (May '15) Jan 15 mule 24
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) Jan 13 Str8nNro 6
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Carroll County was issued at January 22 at 12:45PM EST

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,145,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC