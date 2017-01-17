Hazel Anne Walker
Mrs. Hazel Anne Walker, age 82, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Carrollton Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 23, 1934 in Luthersville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Luther Reeves and the late Olene Presnell Reeves.
