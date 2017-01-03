Emergency officials: 'We're ready' for bad weather
Carl Lloyd of the Carroll County Public Works Department shows the back of the salt trucks where a mixture of salt, sand and small gravel is created for the treatment of icy roads. Laddie Carter, director of the THS Emergency Shelter in Carrollton, prepares bedding in the gym at the Tabernacle Baptist Church that will be used as a shelter this weekend for those in need of a place to stay during the expected bad weather.
