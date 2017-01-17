Dr. Shirley M. Gantt
Dr. Shirley M. Gantt, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, January 13, 2017. She was born November 13, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel French Matheny and the late Estee Moore Matheny.
