Charles Eugene Crubaugh
Mr. Charles Eugene Crubaugh, age 60, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017. He was born June 28, 1956, in Newnan, the son of the late Mr. John Charles Crubaugh and the late Mrs. Shelvy Cosby Thornton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|ChicknButt
|91,990
|Chris Couey
|Jan 25
|yes
|2
|where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10)
|Jan 24
|Really
|31
|Hardware Store (May '13)
|Jan 21
|nlm11251
|22
|Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09)
|Jan 16
|Prison Ball
|69
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Jan 16
|Artist For Hire
|65
|temple police (May '15)
|Jan 15
|mule
|24
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC