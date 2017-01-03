Ceremony marks start of work on trail that will encircle Villa Rica
Recreation Advisory Commission board member Connie Flowers shows her granddaughter Elizabeth Flowers, 12, the Fullerville Jail during the groundbreaking for the Fullerville Trailhead project Wednesday Recreation Advisory Commission board member Connie Flowers shows her granddaughter Elizabeth Flowers, 12, the Fullerville Jail during the groundbreaking for the Fullerville Trailhead project Wednesday Villa Rica has broken ground on the first stage of a plan to eventually build a walking and bike trail around the city. A ceremony was held Wednesday at the Fullerville Soccer Complex on Rockmart Road, which is destined to become the trailhead for a project that city leaders say will eventually link several paths and encircle the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|rastus scratch
|89,281
|Electric assistance??? (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Fact not fiction
|64
|old Hubbard's building
|Tue
|Ranger1
|6
|Sheriff: Crime spree ends in Haralson
|Dec 28
|Double Tap
|3
|Boys Basketball
|Dec 26
|Dang
|14
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|Dec 26
|yep
|10
|Bremen Football (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|AshamedOfBremen
|202
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC