Cemetery fees set back to $300

The controversial Carrollton cemetery fee increase was laid to rest at Monday night's special called City Council meeting with a decision to not raise the fee to $1,000 and leave it at $300. City Manager Tim Grizzard presented the resolution to the council again last night and said he had a concern that if the council put the cost of the lots back to $300, he did not want someone purchasing several in bulk and then reselling them for an exorbitant fee.

