Catherine Jeffries

Catherine Jeffries

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Catherine Jeffries, 53, of Carrollton died January 1, 2017. She was born October 18, 1963, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Joseph Yates and Mabel Crews Yates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 1 min Bill in Dville 89,749
Female found off Bar J rd with multiple stab wo... 12 hr The Exposure 1
News Police car thieves arrested in Haralson County 19 hr Mimi 1
Where's my mail? Mon wow 7
temple police (May '15) Jan 7 Sticher 23
Electric assistance??? (Nov '13) Jan 6 stop crying 66
old Hubbard's building Jan 3 Ranger1 6
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,911

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC