Catherine Jeffries
Catherine Jeffries, 53, of Carrollton died January 1, 2017. She was born October 18, 1963, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Joseph Yates and Mabel Crews Yates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Bill in Dville
|89,749
|Female found off Bar J rd with multiple stab wo...
|12 hr
|The Exposure
|1
|Police car thieves arrested in Haralson County
|19 hr
|Mimi
|1
|Where's my mail?
|Mon
|wow
|7
|temple police (May '15)
|Jan 7
|Sticher
|23
|Electric assistance??? (Nov '13)
|Jan 6
|stop crying
|66
|old Hubbard's building
|Jan 3
|Ranger1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC